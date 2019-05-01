iZombie – Thug Death Scene

(CW) – iZombie is back starting this Thursday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield!

While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks.

Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas (#501). The episode airs on May 2, 2019.

