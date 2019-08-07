Breaking News
Jane the Virgin cast share their most memorable moments

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – The cast of Jane the Virgin talk about their most favorite scenes from the show.

On the series finale episode, with Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally getting ready for their big day, Rafael’s desire to help Jane’s writing dream lands him in trouble. Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) must tell the family about their decision and not everyone takes it well. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) struggles with her emotions. 

You can watch the series finale episode here >>

Ivonne Coll also stars.  Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Jennie Snyder Urman (#519). Original airdate 7/31/2019.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

