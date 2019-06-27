Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Five: Quick Cut

(CW) – When Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero) comes to town, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is excited to see her until Lina asks her for a favor.

Rafael (Justin Baldoni) begins to work with Petra (Yael Grobglas) again but old tensions create new problems between them. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) creates a plan to pressure the network to pick-up his pilot.

Meanwhile, Jane and Rafael have been looking for a solution to one of their problems and think Alba (Ivonne Coll) just might be the answer. Andrea Navedo also stars.

Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Liz Sczudlo & Madeline Hendricks (#514).

