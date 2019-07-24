Jane The Virgin – Fan Favorites Part 1

(CW) – The cast of Jane the Virgin talk about fan favorite moments of the show.

On the next episode, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is feeling great about all the book publishing prospects she has until an unexpected problem pops up. Petra (Yael Grobglas) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) working relationship has been going so well that Petra makes Rafael an unexpected offer. It seems like every time Rogelio (Jaime Camil) takes one step closer to his dream, a new roadblock appears.

Andrea Navedo and Ivonne Coll also star. Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera (#517). The episode airs on July 24, 2019.

