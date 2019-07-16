Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Andrea Navedo

(CW) – Andrea Navedo talks about the last season of Jane the Virgin.

When Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) editor pitches her a dark twist for her book, Jane begins to wonder if the same thing might have actually happened to her. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) helps River (guest star Brooke Shields) bond with her daughter, but River once again makes things difficult for him.

To avoid thinking about her career change, Xo (Andrea Navedo) instead focuses on trying to smooth things over between Jane and Alba (Ivonne Coll). Meanwhile, Alba stands up to someone from her past, which helps Jane realize she should do the same for herself.

Justin Baldoni and Yael Grobglas also star. Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Deidre Shaw & Chantelle M. Wells (#516). The episode airs on July 17, 2019.

