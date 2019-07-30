Jane The Virgin Final Season Reflections – Ivonne Coll

(CW) – Ivonne Coll talks about the series finale of Jane the Virgin.

On the final episode, with Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally getting ready for their big day, Rafael’s desire to help Jane’s writing dream lands him in trouble. Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) must tell the family about their decision and not everyone takes it well. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) struggles with her emotions. Ivonne Coll also stars.

Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Jennie Snyder Urman (#519). The episode airs on July 31, 2019.

Before the final episode, watch a special feature with cast interviews from the cast of “Jane The Virgin” – Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas, Justin Baldoni, Brett Dier, Ivonne Coll, Jaime Camil, Elias Janssen, Anthony Mendez and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman. It all begins on Wednesday at 8/7c!

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>