Katy Keene – Dreams – Season Trailer

(CW) - The highly anticipated DC Universe series STARGIRL will now have an exclusive linear window on The CW Network, which will broadcast each episode the day after its debut on the DC Universe digital subscription service. The new DC Super Hero drama series, starring Brec Bassinger in the title role, is set to make its premiere on DC Universe in second quarter 2020, with new episodes released weekly on the first-of-its-kind digital experience.

Additionally, every episode of STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms, following its broadcast on The CW Network, throughout the season. Under The CW’s new digital strategy, viewers will be able to stream STARGIRL from the beginning at any point throughout the season on CWTV.com and The CW app – free, with no subscription, login or authentication required, and fully ad-supported. After the season finale of STARGIRL, the full season will be available to binge on The CW’s digital platforms.