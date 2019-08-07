Breaking News
One person shot on Longhill Street in Springfield
Watch Live
President Trump visits El Paso, Texas following the Walmart shooting

Katy Keene – Official Extended Trailer

The CW Springfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Katy Keene is coming soon to The CW Springfield!

A RIVERDALE spinoff, KATY KEENE follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CW Shows

More Shows

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet