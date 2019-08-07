Katy Keene – Official Extended Trailer

(CW) - The cast of Jane the Virgin talk about their most favorite scenes from the show.

On the series finale episode, with Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally getting ready for their big day, Rafael’s desire to help Jane’s writing dream lands him in trouble. Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) must tell the family about their decision and not everyone takes it well. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) struggles with her emotions.