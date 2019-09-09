Legacies – Matt Davis’ Favorite Scenes

(CW) – Matt Davis talks about his favorite scenes from Legacies. The show returns on Thursday, October 10th!

The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf hybrid daughter of Hayley Marshall-Kenner and Klaus Mikaelson, and her time at a school for the supernatural called The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with LEGACIES online:

Like LEGACIES on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CWLegacies

Follow LEGACIES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cwlegacies

Follow LEGACIES on Instagram: http://instagram.com/cwlegacies

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>