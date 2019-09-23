Legacies – Peyton Alex Smith’s Favorite Scenes

(CW) – Peyton Alex Smith talks about his favorite moments from Legacies.

Season 2 begins on Thursday, October 10th at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

After discovering that there may be a way out of Malivore, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) becomes more determined than ever to find her way back to Mystic Falls. Alaric (Matthew Davis), who is still reeling after being voted out as headmaster by the honor council, continues looking into the mysterious night Malivore was destroyed.

Elsewhere, as the students leave for summer vacation, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) stays behind to keep an eye on Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), while MG (Quincy Fouse) heads to Atlanta to spend time with Kaleb’s (guest star Chris Lee) family.

Finally, while Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) spends the summer in Europe with Caroline, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) searches for answers about the mysterious ascendant that Alaric was keeping from them.

Julie Plec directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Julie Plec (#201). The episode airs on October 10th.

