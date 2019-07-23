Masters of Illusion – Floating Fire, Quick Hands And One Spidey Compilation

Watch Live
(CW) – Masters of Illusion is new this Friday at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. 

Magicians featured in this episode include Chris Funk, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Korn, Chipper Lowell, The Evasons, Joseph Gabriel and Greg Frewin (#607).  The episode airs on July 26, 2019. 

