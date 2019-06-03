Masters of Illusion – Goth Magic, Deceptive Antics, And Water Submersion Scene

by: Nick DeGray

(CW) – Masters of Illusion premieres new episodes on Friday, June 7th on The CW Springfield.

Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Dan Sperry, Joshua Jay, Anna DeGuzman, Shoot Ogawa, Naathan Phan, Jeki Yoo and Greg Frewin (#601). The episode airs on June 7, 2019.

