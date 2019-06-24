Masters of Illusion – Human Voodoo Doll And A Séance Compilation

by: Nick DeGray

(CW) – If you missed the latest episode, here’s a piece of some of the performances!

Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon (#605). The episode airs on June 28, 2019.

