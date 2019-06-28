Masters of Illusion – Putting Our Cards On The Table Scene

(CW) – Masters of Illusion airs tonight at 8/7c on the CW!

Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Jeki Yoo, Greg Gleason, Joshua Jay, Bill Cook, Shoot Ogawa, Chipper Lowell, Jibrizy and Jonathan Pendragon (#605).

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>