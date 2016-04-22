MASTERS OF ILLUSION, returning again this summer on The CW, features more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand, and large scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience.

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. Some of the magicians featured this cycle specialize in categories including Comedy Magic, Sleight of Hand, Escape Artists, Fire Eating, Mentalists, Floating Objects, Quick Change Artists, and Grand Illusions.

Masters of Illusion is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”), and Al Schwartz (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 and 2014, “The Gulf is Back”), along with co-executive producers Justin Pierce (“The Rocky Saga: Going The Distance”) and Jim Romanovich (“Robert Earl’s Be My Guest”).