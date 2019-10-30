Nancy Drew – Season 1 Episode 4 – The Haunted Ring Scene

(CW) – New episodes of Nancy Drew air Wednesdays at 9/8c on the CW Springfield!

As the funeral for Tiffany Hudson nears, her confused spirit seemingly haunts Horseshoe Bay. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) invites Bess (Maddison Jaizani) to stay with her, allowing Nancy to figure out what Bess is hiding. Nick (Tunji Kassim) struggles with what he learned about Tiffany.

Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) reluctantly seeks help from an unusual source as Ace (Alex Saxon) runs into a significant person from his past. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) continues to advise Ryan (Riley Smith), much to Nancy’s chagrin. Alvina August also stars.

John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Jesse Stern and Lisa Bao (#104). Original airdate 10/30/2019.

