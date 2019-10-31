Nancy Drew – Season 1 Episode 5 – The Case Of The Wayward Spirit Promo

(CW) – When Nancy (Kennedy McMann) realizes that George (Leah Lewis) is possessed by Tiffany’s spirit, she must act quickly to rid her friend of the ghostly passenger before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger, Owen (guest star Miles G. Villanueva), wanders in to The Claw and asks the gang to cater a charity gala happening at the country club that same day. Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Katherine DiSavino (#105).

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>