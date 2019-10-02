Nancy Drew – Sinking Feeling Teaser

(CW) – Nancy Drew premieres Wednesday, October 9th on The CW Springfield.

On the series premiere episode, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenage detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans.

Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene: Nancy’s nemesis from high school, George Fan (Leah Lewis); a rich girl with a mysterious past, Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani); Nancy’s secret boyfriend, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim); and amiable burnout Ace (Alex Saxon). The five of them must team up to clear their own names – encountering emotional entanglements and even more mysteries along the way.

Nancy’s reawakening brings her into conflict with her widowed father, Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), who is dating Detective Karen Hart (Alvina August). And, when a supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the long unsolved murder of a local girl.

Whether the ghost is here to help, or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes.

Riley Smith also stars. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage with story by Noga Landau (#101). The episode airs on October 9, 2019.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Mirror, mirror on the wall. #NancyDrew premieres Wednesday, October 9. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/zk3nIiMrVy — Nancy Drew (@cw_nancydrew) October 1, 2019

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>