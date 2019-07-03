Pandora – Shelter From The Storm Promo

(CW) - When Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero) comes to town, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is excited to see her until Lina asks her for a favor.

Rafael (Justin Baldoni) begins to work with Petra (Yael Grobglas) again but old tensions create new problems between them. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) creates a plan to pressure the network to pick-up his pilot.