Pandora – Shelter From The Storm Promo

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – After the death of her parents, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) matriculates at the Fleet Training Academy on Earth where she learns to defend the Galaxy from intergalactic threats and makes a new family of friends, but also makes a shocking discovery about her own identity.

Steve Hughes directed the episode written by Mark A. Altman (#101).

