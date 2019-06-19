Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Season 6 Featurette

(CW) – Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Javi Benitez, Rebecca Herrera, Helen Coghlan and Danny Cole.

