Photos: Batwoman Series Premiere Episode

(CW) – Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6th on The CW Springfield!
Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.
