Live Now
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Preview The 100 – Nevermind

The CW Springfield

by: Nick DeGray

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Executive Producers Jason Rothenberg and Kim Shumway talk about the latest episode of The 100.

Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) past catches up to her.

Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star.

The episode was directed by Michael Blundell and written by Kim Shumway (#607). The episode airs on June 18, 2019.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CW Shows

More Shows