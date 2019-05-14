Preview The 100 – The Children Of Gabriel

(CW) – Executive Producer Jason Rothenberg and Co-Executive Producer Drew Lindo talk about the latest episode of The 100.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) tries to win over the leaders of Sanctum in order to let her people stay. Meanwhile, Bellamy (Bob Morley), Echo (Tasya Teles) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) discover a new threat while on a mission to retrieve the transport ship.

Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Dean White and written by Drew Lindo (#603). The episode airs on May 14, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with THE 100 Online:

Watch latest episodes of THE 100 for FREE: http://on.cwtv.com/The100

Like THE 100 on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwthe100

Follow THE 100 on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwthe100

Follow THE 100 on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_the100

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: twitter.com/CWSpringfield

aside.mod-inline{display:none;}