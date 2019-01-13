After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. Oliver returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs of his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, he protects his city with the help of former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), his vigilante-trained sister Thea Queen (Willa Holland), former police captain Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), and his new recruits, street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) and meta-human Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).

Following the devastating explosion on Lian Yu that left his team in jeopardy, Oliver Queen returns home to begin a new chapter in his life where he will confront a challenge unlike any he’s ever faced: fatherhood. The aftermath of Adrian Chase’s maniacal scheme throughout Season Five reminded Oliver how strongly he values family, both biological and chosen. With support from his team, Oliver is determined to embrace his new role as father to William while still serving and protecting his city as the Mayor and the Green Arrow. But when unexpected enemies from his past return to Star City and threaten his role as protector on three fronts, Oliver is forced to rethink his relationship with each member of his “family”.

Based on the characters from DC, ARROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Marc Guggenheim (“Eli Stone,” “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters”), Wendy Mericle (“Desperate Housewives,” “Eli Stone”) and Sarah Schechter (“Supergirl,” “Blindspot”).