Supergirl – Blurred Lines Trailer

(CW) – A new episode of Supergirl airs on Sunday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

Kara (Melissa Benoist) attempts to mend her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) takes a deep dive into his memories while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) tries to help an old friend.

Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & J. Holtham (#503). The episode airs on October 20th.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>