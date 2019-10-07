Supergirl – Stranger Beside Me Trailer

(CW) – Technology becomes the new threat on the next episode of Supergirl!

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) thwart an alien attack while William (Staz Nair) investigates Kara (Melissa Benoist). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) use Obsidian tech to solve a problem.

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#502). The episode airs on October 13, 2019.

No more secrets. Stream the season premiere now free only on The CW App: https://t.co/AKLj3vnQLT #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/Ha85NxYTaK — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) October 7, 2019

