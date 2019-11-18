Supergirl – The Wrath Of Rama Khan Trailer

(CW) – The midseason finale of Supergirl airs on December 1st at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) struggle against Leviathan reaches a boiling point as she faces off against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi). Meanwhile, as Lena (Katie McGrath) and Hope (Andrea Brooks) work to launch Project Non Nocere, Hope proves to be an invaluable asset to Lena.

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & Jessica Kardos (#508). The episode airs on December 1, 2019.

