The 100 – Matryoshka Scene

(CW) – A new episode of The 100 airs this Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Russell (guest star J.R. Bourne) seeks justice. Meanwhile, Gabriel (guest star Ian Pala) must make a difficult choice. Lastly, the Blake siblings reunite.

Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Amanda Tapping and written by Drew Lindo (#610). The episode airs on July 16, 2019.

