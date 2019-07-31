The 100 – The Blood Of Sanctum Trailer

(CW) – The season finale episode of The 100 airs next Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers. The mystery of the anomaly deepens.

Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Jason Rothenberg (#613). The episode airs on August 6, 2019.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>