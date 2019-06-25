The 100 – The Old Man And The Anomaly Scene

(CW) – The 100 is new on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) make their way to the mysterious anomaly in search of the Old Man. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) has an offer for Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira).

Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by April Mullen and written by Miranda Kwok (#608). The episode airs on June 25, 2019.

