The Big Stage – Blow You Away Trailer

(CW) – The series premiere of the ultimate talent show, The Big Stage, airs on June 7th with hosts Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow!

The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between.

Acts include VMO, Lina Liu, Sara & Hero, Myra Kramer and Elizabeth Fraley and W.O.W. Las Vegas.

Produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International. The series premieres on June 7, 2019.

