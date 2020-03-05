The CW announces spring 2020 premiere dates

(CW) – The CW has announced when their newest show Stargirl and other popular shows like The 100 and In The Dark will premiere.

The STARGIRL broadcast premiere will be on Tuesday, May 12 at 9p. The second episode of STARGIRL will air on Tuesday, May 19 at 9p. Effective Tuesday May 26, STARGIRL will air Tuesdays from 8-9p.

The premiere episode of STARGIRL will repeat on Sunday, May 17 at 9p. The first two episodes of STARGIRL will repeat back-to-back on Monday, May 25 from 8-10p.

THE 100 will premiere on Wednesday, May 20 at 8p.

IN THE DARK will premiere on Thursday, May 28 at 9p.

Spring CW Premiere Dates:

Tuesday 5/12/20:

8-9p THE FLASH

9-10p STARGIRL broadcast series premiere

Sunday 5/17/20:

8-9p BATWOMAN season finale

9-10p STARGIRL (R)

Tuesday 5/19/20:

8-9p THE FLASH season finale

9-10p STARGIRL

Wednesday 5/20/20:

8-9p THE 100 season premiere

Monday 5/25/20:

8-9p STARGIRL (R)

9-10p STARGIRL (R)

Tuesday 5/26/20:

8-9p STARGIRL [regular time slot]

Thursday 5/28/20:

9-10p IN THE DARK season premiere