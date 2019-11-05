The CW’s 2020 Midseason Premiere Dates

Next year, you can expect to see new things like Katy Keene and new episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. You can also expect the series finale episode of Arrow.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW will premiere on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00pm. The crossover episode rerun airdate will also still remain on January 14 at 9:00pm.

KATY KEENE will premiere on Thursday, February 6 at 8:00pm.

SUPERNATURAL will move to air Mondays at 8:00pm, effective March 16.

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will premiere on Monday, March 16 at 9:00pm.

An original episode of ARROW will air one-time-only on Tuesday, January 21 at 8:00pm. Arrow’s crossover episode rerun is still scheduled for January 14 at 8:00pm. ARROW’s series finale will air on Tuesday, January 28 from 9-10:00pm. A one-hour ARROW finale preview will air on Tuesday, January 28 from 8-9:00pm.

The season finale of ALL AMERICAN will air Monday, March 9 at 8:00pm.

The season finale of BLACK LIGHTNING will air Monday, March 9 at 9:00pm.

SUPERNATURAL series finale will air on Monday, May 18.

THE 100 and IN THE DARK premiere dates will be announced later.

2020 CW Schedule:

Tuesday, 1/14/20

8-9p ARROW crossover

9-10p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW crossover

[note: THE FLASH will be preempted this night]



Tuesday, 1/21/20

8-9p ARROW

9-10p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW season premiere

[note: THE FLASH will be preempted this night]



Tuesday, 1/28/20

8-9p ARROW finale preview

9-10p ARROW series finale

[note: THE FLASH will be preempted this night]



Tuesdays, starting 2/4/20

8-9p THE FLASH

9-10p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW



Thursdays, starting 2/6/20

8-9p KATY KEENE series premiere

9-10p LEGACIES



Wednesday, 2/12/20

8-9p RIVERDALE

9-10p KATY KEENE (R)

[note: NANCY DREW will be preempted this night]



Monday, 3/9/20

8-9p ALL AMERICAN season finale

9-10p BLACK LIGHTNING season finale



Mondays, starting 3/16/20

8-9p SUPERNATURAL

9-10p ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO season premiere