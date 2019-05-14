The Flash – Legacy Scene

The CW Springfield

by: Nick DeGray

Posted: / Updated:
the flash legacy scene_1557865977019.jpg.jpg

(CW) – Barry faces off with Reverse Flash on the season finale of The Flash!

Barry (Grant Gustin) faces off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh).

Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lauren Certo and teleplay by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace (#522). The episode airs on May 14, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with THE FLASH Online:
Watch episodes of THE FLASH for FREE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash
Like THE FLASH on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash
Follow THE FLASH on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash
Follow THE FLASH on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: twitter.com/CWSpringfield

aside.mod-inline{display:none;}

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick