The Flash – Legacy Scene

(CW) – Barry faces off with Reverse Flash on the season finale of The Flash!

Barry (Grant Gustin) faces off with his oldest, and most formidable nemesis, Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh).

Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lauren Certo and teleplay by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace (#522). The episode airs on May 14, 2019.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with THE FLASH Online:

Watch episodes of THE FLASH for FREE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash

Like THE FLASH on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash

Follow THE FLASH on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash

Follow THE FLASH on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: twitter.com/CWSpringfield

aside.mod-inline{display:none;}