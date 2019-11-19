1  of  2
Breaking News
‘We Build the Wall’ issued cease and desist to stop construction in South Texas, officials confirm Social media threat at Holyoke High School
Watch Live
Trump Impeachment Hearing: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify

The Flash – License to Elongate Scene

The CW Springfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – The Flash is new on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson.

Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity.

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jeff Hersh (#606). The episode airs on November 19, 2019.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with THE FLASH Online:
Visit THE FLASH WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash
Like THE FLASH on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash
Follow THE FLASH on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash
Follow THE FLASH on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories