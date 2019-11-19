The Flash – License to Elongate Scene

(CW) – The Flash is new on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW Springfield.

Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson.

Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity.

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jeff Hersh (#606). The episode airs on November 19, 2019.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with THE FLASH Online:

Visit THE FLASH WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/TheFlash

Like THE FLASH on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwtheflash

Follow THE FLASH on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_theflash

Follow THE FLASH on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cwtheflash

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>