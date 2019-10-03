The Flash – Love Is Power Trailer

(CW) – The Flash premieres Tuesday, October 8th on The CW Springfield.

While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City.

Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Kelly Wheeler. The episode airs on October 8, 2019.

