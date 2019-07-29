The Flash Season 6 Comic-Con 2019 Sizzle

(CW) – The Flash premieres on Tuesday, October 8th on The CW Springfield.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash.

After thinking he and his wife Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) could finally enjoy being newlyweds, they discover their future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who is a speedster known as XS, traveled back in time to heroically fight by her father’s side and stop the one villain The Flash is destined to never defeat, the meta-serial killer Cicada (Chris Klein). The Flash and XS rely on the help of Team Flash, which includes super heroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), master-detective Sherloque Wells (Tom Cavanagh) and The Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) and his girlfriend Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet) to finally stop Cicada, save The Flash’s legacy, and discover the truth about the evil mastermind who’s pulling manipulative strings through time.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>