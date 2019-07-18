Watch Live
I-Team: In-depth look at the procedure for elevator inspections

The Outpost – This Is One Strange Town Scene

The CW Springfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – A new episode of The Outpost airs Thursday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

Talon (Jessica Green) tries to outmaneuver her new rival while Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) struggles to maintain control of the Outpost. A Baron named Tobin (guest star Aaron Fontaine) marches in and makes an outrageous proposal. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) bitterly reunites with a close relative. 

Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#202). The episode airs on July 18, 2019.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CW Shows

More Shows

Cooling Centers

More cooling centers

Trending Stories