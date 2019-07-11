Breaking News
Escaped inmate Harry Chandler Jr. captured in Pittsfield

The Outpost – We Only Kill To Survive Scene

The CW Springfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Talon (Jessica Green) summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood.

Meanwhile, while Garret (Jake Stromoen) hunts for Dred, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepares the Outpost for war.

Lastly, a messenger brings devastating news.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#201).

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>>

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:
Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK >>
Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER >>

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CW Shows

More Shows