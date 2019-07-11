The Outpost – We Only Kill To Survive Scene

(CW) – Talon (Jessica Green) summons a new threat, recalling the ghosts of her childhood.
Meanwhile, while Garret (Jake Stromoen) hunts for Dred, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepares the Outpost for war.
Lastly, a messenger brings devastating news.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin (#201).
