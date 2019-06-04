Whose Line Is It Anyway? – Season 15 Trailer

(CW) – Whose Line Is It Anyway? premieres Monday, June 17 at 9/8c on The CW Springfield!

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? also features the return of cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who along with a special guest each episode, must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games, prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.

Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the US that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady.

Get ready for the new season by streaming over 200+ free #WhoseLine episodes: https://t.co/7nelCbeA8k pic.twitter.com/5Hmb3ZSem1— Whose Line (@cwwhoseline) May 14, 2019

So, this is happening again:https://t.co/DdZTvBrQCd— Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) June 4, 2019

Two minutes after surprising Colin by turning up at his show last night.

Side of stage.



Colin: Siamese Twins?

Ryan: Sure.— Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) May 31, 2019

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

