Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedians, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.

The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Expect to see some familiar celebrities to appear on the episode as well such as Ross Matthews, Jeff Davis, Andrea Navedo, Jonathan Magnum, and more!

Also, over 200 episode of Whose Line can be found on the CW Seed! Did we mention it’s free? Here’s how you can watch Every Whose Line Episode Ever!

Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the US that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady.

