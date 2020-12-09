Coast Guard in Maine warns against false distress calls

A view of the Viking Line cruise ship Viking Grace, run aground with passengers on board, south of Mariehamn, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. A Baltic Sea ferry with 331 passengers and a crew of 98 has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden. Finnish authorities say there are “no lives in immediate danger” and the vessel isn’t leaking. The Finnish coast guard tweeted Saturday afternoon that the Viking Line ferry that runs between the Finnish port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground just off the port of Mariehamn, the capital of the Aland Islands. (Niclas Nordlund/Lehtikuva via AP )

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coast Guard in Sprucehead, Maine suspended a search for a boat and a crew reportedly in danger of sinking after multiple searches didn’t lead to any findings.

The Coast Guard in Northern New England received a distress call through VHF radio which is internationally recognized as a distress frequency that reported a crew of a 42-foot fishing boat taking on water.

The caller described the boat and crew’s situation in detail, stating the boat’s dewatering pumps couldn’t keep up with the flooding and was beginning to sink.

The Coast Guard rescue crews from Rockland and Cape Cod searched for the boat and potential survivors but didn’t find anything.

“Our crews thrive on taking risks for the sake of helping others in distress, hoax distress calls like the one we received this morning unnecessarily put our crews at risk, drain resources, and may limit our ability to respond to actual emergencies. Today’s hoax is particularly offensive given the loss of four fishermen aboard the Emmy Rose just last week,” said Capt. Brian LeFebvre.

The Coast Guard wants to remind the public that making a false distress message is a felony offense under federal law and can be punishable by up to six years in prison and result in a $250,000 fine or a $10,000 civil penalty.

The search covered approximately 62 square nautical miles and was conducted by the Coast Guard and state responders.