Eversource trying to reduce cost of electric, greenhouse gas with new program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource is trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the cost of electricity for customers by using smart technology.

According to Eversource Spokesperson, Reid Lamberty, the new program will combine customer-owned devices, such as wireless thermostats, battery storage, and electric car chargers, to reduce electric consumption during peak periods.

Lamberty said peak periods are when the cost and greenhouse gas emissions of electricity are at their highest in New England.

The program will allow enrolled devices to communicate automatically with Eversource during peak times. The communication will result in a short reduction of power, or in the case of batteries, a reduction of stored energy.

Lamberty said that when the program is full, Eversource expects the result during peak times to be equivalent to taking 20,000 homes off the grid.

Massachusetts residents with eligible devices can participate in the program and earn incentives. Lamberty said incentives range from $20 to $1,000 a year, depending on the connected devices.

Businesses with who have electric vehicle charging stations or other eligible devices and are Eversource customers can also participate in the program.

Eversource is hoping to get thousands of devices enrolled in the program over the next three years, which will amount to approximately 100MW. Customers interested in learning about the program can email ConnectedSolutions@eversource.com.