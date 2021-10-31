October Storms History

(WWLP) – The last week of October always seems to be a stormy one.

Lots of notable storms happen during this last week of October. This is because the temperature gradient between the northern states and southern states is strong.

This mixed with the polar jet stream helps creates these strong low pressures systems. When these low-pressure systems form over the gulf stream, the warm water there helps strengthen the storm and if it tracks off the coast of New England then it potentially can be considered a nor’easter for northeast.

Some of the more notable late October storms include the perfect storm in 1991, which brought heavy rain and gusty winds, the Halloween nor’easter in 2011, which brought over 2 feet of snow in some areas and lots of power outages, and hurricane sandy in 2012, which brought gusty winds, heavy rain and power outages to the region.

Thankfully, we are not forecasting any snow or rain for tonight.