Portion of Longmeadow Street closed for paving

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Longmeadow Street will be closed to pave the gas trenches Friday.

Precise Paving crews are expected to complete the trench milling and paving repairs for Eversource Gas between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Longmeadow Street, from Forest Glen Road to Converse Street will be closed to south bound traffic. All south bound traffic from I-91 will be detoured down Forest Glen Road and Laurel Street.

The north bound side will remain open however, delays could be expected. Detours will be in place, including police details.