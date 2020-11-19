Springfield marijuana applications delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. Legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults may have led to a slight decline in teen use. That’s according to research published Monday, July 8, 2019, in JAMA Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno provided an update on different issues related to adult use of Marijuana.

“I wanted to update the public on the areas we discussed including: the Phase Two process to implement Adult Use Marijuana in the City of Springfield; requests to amend two Host Community Agreements I previously issued; and the expectation that the City will be having two new Adult Use Establishments in the near future,” Mayor Sarno stated.

In September Sarno anticipated that applications for a variety of licenses including retail establishments, cultivation, and delivery could be issued in October, however the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission delayed the issuance of the request to comply with changes in the law and regulations as well as the changing environment caused by COVID–19.

“A revised invitation for applicants based on the latest draft of regulations will take into account the CCC regulations, including new licenses created for delivery, with a three-year exclusivity opening for social equity applicants, the regulations are expected to be finalized in a vote on November 30th by the CCC and we anticipate issuing the request within two weeks of that date,” said Sarno.

The Mayor also said he wants to make sure that a fair and transparent evaluation is put in place to review any new applications or amended applications by past applicants, seeking to open up an Adult Use Marijuana business in Springfield.

“I want to make it clear that we are very sensitive to social justice issues surrounding this industry. Also, just as important and sensitive and as was done with our first round and out of respect to our neighborhood councils, is their input. I am currently awaiting the New North Citizens Council recommendations and then in turn with our internal committee will review and craft a Host Community agreement to be sent forward to the City Council for their consideration of a special permit.”

The Mayor also added that it could have a positive economic impact for the city and new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

