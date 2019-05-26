The Latest: 2nd apparent tornado hits Oklahoma near Tulsa

Firefighters walk to an area of debris from a hotel and a mobile home park in El Reno, Okla., Sunday, May 26, 2019, following a likely tornado touchdown late Saturday night. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on tornadoes that touched down in Oklahoma (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in the Tulsa area early Sunday, damaging structures, uprooting trees and toppling power lines.

Pete Snyder with the weather service said Sunday that officials had confirmed that a tornado caused damage in the Tulsa suburb of Sapulpa and surrounding areas.

Snyder says crews are assessing the damage to determine the tornado’s strength. He says the area also experienced damage from straight-line winds that officials say exceeded 80 mph (129 kilometers per hour).

The tornado was spawned by a powerful storm system that rolled through the state and occurred not long after another tornado killed two people and injured 29 others in El Reno, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

___

12:30 p.m.

—

9:30 a.m.

Authorities say two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured when a tornado destroyed a motel and swept through a nearby mobile home park west of Oklahoma City.

El Reno Mayor Matt White said at a Sunday news conference that 29 people were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Rick Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Norman, says the twister hit El Reno, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City, late Saturday night as a powerful storm system rolled through the state.

White says authorities have accounted for everyone at the motel but are still searching the mobile home park. He says there’s about a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) path of damage and that, “People have absolutely lost everything.”

The weather service gave the twister a preliminary rating of EF-2, which would mean it had wind speeds of 111-135 mph (179-217 kph).

___

7:10 a.m.

___

12:58 a.m.

