The Latest: Business group may take legal action vs tariffs

The White House is shown soon after President Donald Trump’s arrival from a trip to Colorado, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Washington. In a surprise announcement that could compromise a major trade deal, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the border. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says it’s looking into possible legal action to block President Donald Trump from imposing a 5% tariff on imports from Mexico if the nation doesn’t crack down on Central American immigrants trying to get into the United States.

Chamber spokesman Eric Wohlschlegel says the group is exploring legal action.

Neil Bradley, executive vice president of the Chamber, called the tariff “exactly the wrong move.”

He says it will be paid by American families and businesses without doing anything to remedy problems at the border.

Bradley called on Congress and the president to work together to address the problem.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of more than 3 million businesses.

__

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Mexico has been taking advantage of the United States for decades because of ineffective U.S. immigration laws.

In a tweet Friday, Trump blamed Democrats for what he called “BAD” laws and said it was time for Congress to pass legislation to address illegal immigration.

Trump says he is placing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, starting June 10, to pressure Mexico to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

Asked what Mexico can do to avoid the tariff, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that a “very big first step” would be for Mexico to send home Central American migrants crossing through Mexico to get into the United States.

___

2 a.m.

It was a surprise announcement that could derail a major trade deal. President Donald Trump has announced that he is placing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, effective June 10, to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

He said the percentage will gradually increase — up to 25% — “until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.”

The decision showed the administration going to new lengths, and looking for new levers, to pressure Mexico to take action — even if those risk upending other policy priorities, like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal that is the cornerstone of Trump’s legislative agenda and seen as beneficial to his reelection effort.