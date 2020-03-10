Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 5,141 deaths, 79,332 COVID-19 cases total

Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change

Even with emissions lowering during the pandemic in the short-term, greenhouse gas concentrations are still rising.

Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change"

DC Bureau: Senators, health experts focus coronavirus hearing on returning students to campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "DC Bureau: Senators, health experts focus coronavirus hearing on returning students to campus"

Massachusetts seeing an increase in travel during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massachusetts seeing an increase in travel during stay at home order"

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th"

AmeriCorps distributes free face masks to Springfield residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "AmeriCorps distributes free face masks to Springfield residents"

How COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the future of airlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "How COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the future of airlines"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/12"

Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers"

Health workers fight for COVID-19 bonus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health workers fight for COVID-19 bonus"

CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease"

Tesla Factory Reopens, Despite Government Orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tesla Factory Reopens, Despite Government Orders"

Puppies In The Pandemic: Demand For Dog Skyrockets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies In The Pandemic: Demand For Dog Skyrockets"

Latest

DC Bureau: Senators, health experts focus coronavirus hearing on returning students to campus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "DC Bureau: Senators, health experts focus coronavirus hearing on returning students to campus"

Massachusetts seeing an increase in travel during stay at home order

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Massachusetts seeing an increase in travel during stay at home order"

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th"

AmeriCorps distributes free face masks to Springfield residents

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AmeriCorps distributes free face masks to Springfield residents"

How COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the future of airlines

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the future of airlines"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/12

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/12"

Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers"

Health workers fight for COVID-19 bonus

Border Report /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Health workers fight for COVID-19 bonus"

CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease"

Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change"

Tesla Factory Reopens, Despite Government Orders

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tesla Factory Reopens, Despite Government Orders"

Puppies In The Pandemic: Demand For Dog Skyrockets

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies In The Pandemic: Demand For Dog Skyrockets"

Breaking News

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th"

Cause of fire at Green Meadow Lumber in Westfield released

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cause of fire at Green Meadow Lumber in Westfield released"

No new deaths reported at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Monday

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "No new deaths reported at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Monday"

Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update - May 11th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update - May 11th"

AHL cancels remainder of 2019-2020 regular season

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AHL cancels remainder of 2019-2020 regular season"

Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 88; 74 COVID-19 positive

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 88; 74 COVID-19 positive"

AMBER Alert suspect in custody in Albany; child is safe

Top Stories /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AMBER Alert suspect in custody in Albany; child is safe"

State reports more deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke as total nears 90

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State reports more deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke as total nears 90"

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 8th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 8th"

Father and son arrested in shooting death of jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, in Georgia

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Father and son arrested in shooting death of jogger, Ahmaud Arbery, in Georgia"

State names new superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State names new superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools"

Local News

Massachusetts seeing an increase in travel during stay at home order

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Massachusetts seeing an increase in travel during stay at home order"

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th"

AmeriCorps distributes free face masks to Springfield residents

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AmeriCorps distributes free face masks to Springfield residents"

How COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the future of airlines

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How COVID-19 pandemic could jeopardize the future of airlines"

CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease"

Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change"

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours MatTek Life Sciences

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours MatTek Life Sciences"

The Big E to host 5 free concerts including Jesse McCartney this September

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Big E to host 5 free concerts including Jesse McCartney this September"

Fire at American Legion in Easthampton put out by sprinkler system

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire at American Legion in Easthampton put out by sprinkler system"

PHOTOS: Granby police looking to identify suspects involved in breaking entering

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PHOTOS: Granby police looking to identify suspects involved in breaking entering"

Ware police arrest man in possession of heroin, crack cocaine

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ware police arrest man in possession of heroin, crack cocaine"

West Springfield’s Annual Memorial Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "West Springfield’s Annual Memorial Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic"

22News I-Team

I-Team: Latest number of veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is now at 83

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "I-Team: Latest number of veteran deaths at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is now at 83"

Soldiers’ Home deaths forcing families to re-evaluate funeral plans for loved ones at facility

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Soldiers’ Home deaths forcing families to re-evaluate funeral plans for loved ones at facility"

Holyoke Soldiers' Home death toll continues to rise

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Holyoke Soldiers' Home death toll continues to rise"

I-Team: Rising death toll surrounding Soldiers' Home in Holyoke

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "I-Team: Rising death toll surrounding Soldiers' Home in Holyoke"

Soldiers Home Flag Lower

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Soldiers Home Flag Lower"

Death toll climbs to 66 as three more veterans die at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Death toll climbs to 66 as three more veterans die at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke"

East Longmeadow home searched by FBI as part of possible hate crime investigation

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Longmeadow home searched by FBI as part of possible hate crime investigation"

East Longmeadow home searched by FBI as part of possible hate crime investigation

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Longmeadow home searched by FBI as part of possible hate crime investigation"

Weather News

CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC: How to spot signs, symptoms of Lyme disease"

Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change"

Hail reported from across multiple local towns

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hail reported from across multiple local towns"

Why gardeners need to stay alert for freeze warnings this spring

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Why gardeners need to stay alert for freeze warnings this spring"

Tick season tips, need-to-know information for Massachusetts residents

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick season tips, need-to-know information for Massachusetts residents"

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin's son raids the fridge

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin's son raids the fridge"

Weather Alert: Possible scattered storms with small hail and gusty winds Monday afternoon

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Alert: Possible scattered storms with small hail and gusty winds Monday afternoon"

How the coronavirus pandemic could affect weather forecasting

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How the coronavirus pandemic could affect weather forecasting"

Saturday in May: Snow, cold and high winds hit western Massachusetts

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday in May: Snow, cold and high winds hit western Massachusetts"

Expect snow accumulations in the Hilltowns, Berkshire areas

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Expect snow accumulations in the Hilltowns, Berkshire areas"

How common is it for us to see snow in western Massachusetts this time of year?

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How common is it for us to see snow in western Massachusetts this time of year?"

It's Air Quality Awareness Week

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "It's Air Quality Awareness Week"

Mass Appeal

Mass Appeal Easy ways to relieve stress in your neck and jaw

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Easy ways to relieve stress in your neck and jaw"

Mass Appeal Overcoming Anxiety About Relaxed Distancing Restrictions

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Overcoming Anxiety About Relaxed Distancing Restrictions"

Mass Appeal How to make a career change or explore new job opportunities

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal How to make a career change or explore new job opportunities"

Mass Appeal Help for those with Brain injuries or Developmental Concerns

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Help for those with Brain injuries or Developmental Concerns"

Mass Appeal Making: No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Making: No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies"

Mass Appeal The May Brimfield Antique Flea Market is going virtual

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal The May Brimfield Antique Flea Market is going virtual"

Mass Appeal Quarantine grooming tips to keep you looking your best

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Quarantine grooming tips to keep you looking your best"

Mass Appeal Travel Far, Stay Home

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Travel Far, Stay Home"

Mass Appeal Makeover Monday: Maintain and shape your brows with these tips

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Makeover Monday: Maintain and shape your brows with these tips"

Mass Appeal Insight on helping kids cope with insecurity

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Insight on helping kids cope with insecurity"

Mass Appeal Local Libraries Getting Creative in Maintaining Regular Programs

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mass Appeal Local Libraries Getting Creative in Maintaining Regular Programs"

SCORE Western Massachusetts Helping Businesses Cope

Mass Appeal /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SCORE Western Massachusetts Helping Businesses Cope"

Digital First

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/12

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 5/12"

Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in emissions during pandemic not enough to slow down climate change"

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours MatTek Life Sciences

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours MatTek Life Sciences"

Memorial for fallen law enforcement officers goes virtual

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial for fallen law enforcement officers goes virtual"

Presidential Election vote-by-mail: recipe for cheating or safeguard against COVID-19?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidential Election vote-by-mail: recipe for cheating or safeguard against COVID-19?"

Safety rules will guide four-phase reopening approach

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety rules will guide four-phase reopening approach"

Cause of fire at Green Meadow Lumber in Westfield released

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cause of fire at Green Meadow Lumber in Westfield released"

Gov. Baker discusses steps towards reopening businesses in Massachusetts

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Baker discusses steps towards reopening businesses in Massachusetts"

Vermont residents being optimistic but cautious as state plans to reopen

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vermont residents being optimistic but cautious as state plans to reopen"

Crime News

Child porn investigation in Geneva County

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Child porn investigation in Geneva County"

PHOTOS: Granby police looking to identify suspects involved in breaking entering

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PHOTOS: Granby police looking to identify suspects involved in breaking entering"

Ware police arrest man in possession of heroin, crack cocaine

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ware police arrest man in possession of heroin, crack cocaine"

Police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police find 6-year-old tied up in shed; grandmother, boyfriend arrested"

Brookville teen gets 2 years probation for deer torture involving viral video

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Brookville teen gets 2 years probation for deer torture involving viral video"

Three arrested after disturbance in Springfield, loaded firearm, crack-cocaine, and $13,000 seized

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Three arrested after disturbance in Springfield, loaded firearm, crack-cocaine, and $13,000 seized"

New video in Arbery case to be reviewed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New video in Arbery case to be reviewed"

Two Charged After "Armed Mob" Terrorizes North Carolina Family

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Charged After "Armed Mob" Terrorizes North Carolina Family"

Dugout Cafe in Chicopee closed after operating illegal bar against Governor Baker's order

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dugout Cafe in Chicopee closed after operating illegal bar against Governor Baker's order"

Mother of pregnant woman murdered, dumped in Spring Hill reacts to arrest: ‘He’s a pervert from Hell’

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother of pregnant woman murdered, dumped in Spring Hill reacts to arrest: ‘He’s a pervert from Hell’"

Boston Statehouse

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 12th"

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours MatTek Life Sciences

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker tours MatTek Life Sciences"

Safety rules will guide four-phase reopening approach

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety rules will guide four-phase reopening approach"

Gov. Baker discusses steps towards reopening businesses in Massachusetts

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Baker discusses steps towards reopening businesses in Massachusetts"

Gov. Baker holds off on re-opening Massachusetts until downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Baker holds off on re-opening Massachusetts until downward trend in COVID-19 cases"

Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update - May 11th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update - May 11th"

State announces new resources for victims of domestic violence & sexual assault

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State announces new resources for victims of domestic violence & sexual assault"

Boston cancels large group events until at least Labor Day

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boston cancels large group events until at least Labor Day"

Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 8th

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Baker COVID-19 Update - May 8th"

Massachusetts fishing industry in line for $28 million in federal aid

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Massachusetts fishing industry in line for $28 million in federal aid"

Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Mass League of Community Health Centers to launch public awareness campaign

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Mass League of Community Health Centers to launch public awareness campaign"

D.C. Bureau

DC Bureau: Senators, health experts focus coronavirus hearing on returning students to campus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "DC Bureau: Senators, health experts focus coronavirus hearing on returning students to campus"

Poll: Americans split on returning to work following pandemic shutdown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Poll: Americans split on returning to work following pandemic shutdown"

GOP China Task Force

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP China Task Force"

Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill"

Congressman: Telecommuting can't happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congressman: Telecommuting can't happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers"

Memorial for fallen law enforcement officers goes virtual

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial for fallen law enforcement officers goes virtual"

Presidential Election vote-by-mail: recipe for cheating or safeguard against COVID-19?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidential Election vote-by-mail: recipe for cheating or safeguard against COVID-19?"

White House Hit By Coronavirus Infections

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "White House Hit By Coronavirus Infections"

Racial Disparity Task Force

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Racial Disparity Task Force"

Dems: PPP loans not making it to mom-and-pop shops

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dems: PPP loans not making it to mom-and-pop shops"

With unemployment rising, experts debate when economic upturn will come

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "With unemployment rising, experts debate when economic upturn will come"

House Problem Solvers Caucus: Cities, states need more aid

Video /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House Problem Solvers Caucus: Cities, states need more aid"