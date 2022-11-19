WASHINGTON D.C. (WWLP) – It’s that time of year again. The time of year when one lucky turkey gets a pardon from President Joe Biden. In 1963 Former President John F. Kennedy began the tradition of pardoning a turkey, now two turkey from Monroe, North Carolina are getting their chance to be pardoned.

“For the pardon they have to sit on a table and so we work with them and the two who do the best and behave the best sitting on the table are the two that make the trip to the White House,” explained Ronnie Parker, National Turkey Federation Chairman.

After receiving the honor of being pardoned the turkey will go this North Carolina farm and have a comfortable life.